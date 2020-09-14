With roommates, I hated having to talk any time I saw them, having to ask for permission before having people over, having my stuff moved around, etc. I adore coming home, having it be absolutely quiet and just the way I left it, doing as I please on my weekends, and so on.

I've been dating my boyfriend for a year and I love him very much and love his company for the most part. Lately, he's been asking if I'm interested in moving in together.

But I just don't know. I love being with him. But after a long day at work I just want the option of coming home and not talking to anyone, making whatever I want to eat and not worrying about anyone else. I don't even feel like I sleep as well when I share a bed with my boyfriend; I prefer having sex and then coming home to my own apartment to sleep. Something about being alone truly relaxes me.

I worry about this since I do want to be married and have a family, so I'll eventually have to live with another person. Is this something I need therapy for, or will I get over feeling this way someday?

— Loner

Loner: Would you please just show him this? It’s so well said.

Re: Loner: I feel the same way about solitude. Carolyn, could you offer a little more guidance on how to 'splain to a beloved significant other that as much as I love being together, I love/crave/need/bask in long hours of solitude as well? We are planning on sharing our lives in the same place, but I worry I won't find a good compromise in alone vs. together time. How can it be done?

— In Solidarity

In Solidarity: Loner’s explanation was clear, concise, compassionate, perfect.

So I suspect what you’re looking for is a bigger answer on whether this is okay, whether anyone will accept you this way, whether you have a right to ask?

If so, my answer is, you are who you are, you are fine, you are worthy of love. You may or may not find the person who fits right into your ways, but we all live with that risk, because none of us is guaranteed a fit. All we are guaranteed is the power to be who we are and decide whom we let in.

People find their compromises in all kinds of places, with accommodations as small as understandings and as big as separate homes. The important thing is that you say out loud who you are, how you feel and what you need, and hold out for a partner who is willing to hear these things without freaking out.

As for whether someone can “get over feeling this way,” I think the better question is, can you get conflicting needs met — solitude and family. I’d say yes, imperfectly, with self-knowledge and the right mate.