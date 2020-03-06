Advice columnist

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I am a single mom (divorced) and have spent the past few years completely prioritizing my kids. They are now 13 and 8 and are very happy and well-adjusted. For once, I feel comfortable dating, and have started exploring a relationship with my friend "Greg." Greg expressed interest a few years back, but I didn't feel comfortable spending time away from my kids, who were so young then. Now I look forward to seeing him some evenings and on weekends.

But last night as I was getting ready for dinner with Greg, my 8-year-old groaned about how I was leaving "again." The last date I went on before this one was over a week ago. I felt terrible and considered canceling the date, but went on it and could not enjoy it at all.

I talked to the 8-year-old this morning and I don't think she was especially upset, so maybe I overreacted, but I am not sure how to tell whether I am spending TOO much time away from my kids vs. just claiming a reasonable amount of "me" time and teaching them a healthy lesson by doing so. What do you think?

— Single Mom

Single Mom: One night a week for you isn’t even close to unreasonable. Just know that upfront.



Then, have a good think about how many nights per week/hours per night is reasonable for your kids to be home without you. Don’t think of it as Greg time, think of it as parent-needs-relief time. Then give yourself that number of days, with or without Greg. Then use that to keep you confident in your choice against some normal pushback.

You’re right in your implication that it’s easy to take a kid reaction as much bigger than it really is. Look for signs of distress, not signs of I-want-what-I-want-when-I-want-it syndrome, which you probably have no trouble spotting when it strikes in, say, the candy aisle.

Re: Single mom: For the record, I'm married to my kids' father, and when we go on date night, my kids also groan. I don't think it's because you are going out with Greg. It's just that kids generally want their parents! Go out on a date — and enjoy it, otherwise you waste the night you did spend away from your kids.

— Married Mom

Re: Date night: This has been hard for me, too. Finding a FUN babysitter for my son has made him look forward to me going out rather than complaining. It's good for your kids to see you prioritize yourself and your happiness outside of parenting, too!

— Hard for Me

Hard for Me: Good idea, thanks — but Single Mom’s older kid is 13.

Re: Sitter: I did this. My older son was in middle school, while my younger son was 6. I hired a teenage neighbor, and I made it clear to all three of them that she was just there to take care of the younger son. As far as I'm aware, everyone was fine with the situation.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: Nice. Extra peace of mind in that, too.