Advice columnist

Adapted from an online discussion.

Hi, Carolyn: I am a stay-at-home mom of children 9, 7 and 4. My brother and his wife had their first baby three months ago. Before the baby was born, my sister-in-law, "Sue," told me she was thinking of staying home full time and asked me to share any thoughts and tips I had. I spent the next few months introducing her to other moms in my local SAHM community and offering up every piece of advice I had so she would feel supported if she joined in. I really would have loved to have Sue become a permanent part of our community.

She announced last week she's going back to work and leaving the baby with a nanny for "a variety of reasons" (not financial).

For some reason, I am feeling very hurt. I really threw myself into trying to welcome her into SAHM life and I feel she surveyed the resources I showed her and decided they simply weren't good enough. Worse, I feel she is judging me in a way she didn't before, now that she has met my friends and knows more about my daily life.

How to get past these feelings? I HATE the idea of being part of the "mommy wars" and resenting a beloved sister-in-law just because she is a working mom and I'm not. But I feel a little seed of that starting to grow and I need to get past it.

— Hurt



(Nick Galifianakis/for The Washington Post)

Hurt: This has nothing to do with you.

She asked for your help, and you gave it, and you made her decision a more informed one. Good stuff.

In fact, if your information helped her to recognize that being home full time wasn’t a good fit for her, then you did this family a huge favor, all of them.

That she chose a path different from yours says nothing about the validity of either path. I didn’t choose to become a lawyer after extensive research, including through some of my closest friends; I don’t fancy myself too good to be a lawyer! I don’t think lawyers are beneath me, and I’m not opposing them in a cosmic Us vs. Them, Lawyers vs. Writers, Worky Wars death match.

This is a “mommy war” only if you make it one.

Don’t make it one.

Instead, congratulate Sue on working so hard to make an informed choice and be grateful you live at a time when you have choices.

And if I caught your harrumphing between the lines in “leaving the baby with a nanny,” then everyone who knows you will, too. Just stop. “Because she wants to” is reason enough, and it doesn’t mean such parents don’t love their children as much as others, and it doesn’t mean they look down on you for your choices. It means the adults involved have agency and aren’t afraid to use it. Repeat as needed till there’s a truce for the war in your head.

And whenever you can choose not to take offense, please do.

Re: "going back to work": So is your brother. He also had a choice to stay home, and he didn't take it. But I bet that doesn't bother you.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: See, I missed that. Completely. I’ve got work to do myself.