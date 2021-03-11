— Anonymous

Anonymous: Sympathy for you, to start. It’s like getting stuck with the cleanup for someone else’s party. Unpaid.

Another thought: Validation goes only so far. The only reliable ways out of an unpleasant position, really, are either to leave it entirely or to find ways to reframe it as meaningful, part of a larger purpose.

Obviously there’s always the option to quit, drop out, stop seeing your dad. I’m not saying it’s a good one, just that it’s there for the taking.

That knowledge alone can help change your focus, though: You’re showing support not strictly because he deserves it, right? It’s because you want to, because it’s right, because he’s your dad? It might feel more rewarding if he had war injuries instead of cheesesteak injuries, yes, but this is just a small part of the larger reality of not having much say in the lives of the people we love. (Remember, this benefits us, too, in limiting what our dads can insist we do. Autonomy runs both ways.)

There also isn’t a one-to-one correlation between people’s virtue and their claim to our compassion — for the simple reason that people are messy and complicated. All of us. If you would prefer not to be judged in your twilight for everything stupid you’ve done, then remember that when tempted to judge others. (And do mind your own choices to avoid repeating your father’s mistakes. “Judge it forward,” let’s say.)

It can help to think more broadly of him, beyond these poor choices you refer to. Maybe he was your cheerleader through some childhood exercises in futility. Or he just stood by you, helped you out, laughed at your terrible jokes, didn’t overreact to your dramas, loved you as-is, let you vent, found your flaws endearing, and/or left unremarked most of the opportunities he had to criticize you. Yes? Granted, he chose to have you while you never chose to be had, but that’s not the only thing on the ledger.

If he wasn’t kind to you, then your mistreatment, not his backfiring self-neglect, could be the real source of your resentment. That would be fair, if so, and worth exploring in depth.

But if you can summon instances during which he rallied for you, especially when you weren’t exactly at your finest, then you have all the raw material you need to remake this from a chore into a privilege.

No forced cheerleading, no kidding yourself that his outcome is simply bad luck. Just the opportunity to be the flawed adult child of a flawed and ailing father, the person there to hold his hand when he’s scared. That’s the beauty of deciding to show up for someone for the sake of it and not dwelling on the particulars: It can be a bad experience and still leave you feeling good.