First, the idea that couples move from their parents’ homes into their first, marital home hasn’t been a large-scale reality since I was a late-midcentury-modern kid, and even then I might have gotten that vision from movies. So even the couples who aren’t already living together already have more toasters than they have occasions to toast. Wedding guests just don’t need to build nests anymore with their — optional, always! — gifts. Unless the couple wants them to. (It is/was a lovely notion.)