There is an entire sewer pipe of information on every phone, just a few minutes of swipes and typos away. A kid can find awful things completely by accident on an unsecured phone, and often on ones people have tried to childproof. So, instead of chasing down what may or may not be a problem with this child and her home life, please opt out of being part of her problems by not remaining passive when any adults hand her (or any child not their own) a phone unless there’s a specific purpose and you’re directly supervising.