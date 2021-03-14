— Drinking Too Much

Drinking Too Much: I wouldn’t just say “stop” even if you hadn’t asked me not to. That’s generally not the way people make big changes stick.

Smaller steps are more accessible and are therefore more appealing, and more appealing = more likely to succeed.

So, if you tend to come home, grab a drink, plop on the couch and watch TV, then maybe put your TV away or move it somewhere else. Put good books near the couch instead.

That has nothing to do with alcohol, yes — but breaking the pattern that’s easier to break will disrupt the consumption pattern, too.

Or, before you leave for work, put a yoga mat out. Coming home to it on the floor will increase the likelihood that you use it.

Or, change the portion size of the alcohol you have at home. Buy less, run out sooner and force the choice between going out to buy more or not having another.

Or, choose some productive activity to swap in every time you typically pour a drink. This can be a walk, a craft, a phone call to someone — or for someone, like phone banking for a cause — a fitness routine, a playlist you put on that gets you singing along.

I’m trotting all of these out just to give you choices. Focus on the one(s) with the highest percentage chance of working for you. One small, personally appealing routine-breaker. Start there. Add, subtract or replace as needed.

Last thing: You say this is a calorie problem, which implies it’s not an addiction problem, which means I’m taking you at your word in not treating this as an addiction. Because not having an addiction and having an addiction but saying you don’t have one are virtually indistinguishable from each other in writing, I will be thorough and add that if the small-change-to-big-changes program is not enough to cut back your drinking, then it would make sense to start looking into treatment for problem drinking. Different things work for different people, but here are three possible places to start: individual counseling, a group, or a conversation with your doctor about recommended cessation programs.

Readers’ suggestions:

●A good resource is Rational Recovery, a free online course that educates, helps you recognize how addiction works and aids you in no longer listening to your inner voice that says you need a drink when you really don’t. You don’t need to attend meetings or believe in AA or any other “philosophy.” You can quit drinking on your own if you learn how addiction to alcohol works and how to quit it. The website is rational.org.

●For cutting back on calories, I make a wine spritzer, mixing my wine with sparkling water. That cuts the calories in half and doesn’t take away from my enjoyment. On the beer side, maybe try a lighter one.

●Have a flavored seltzer water, then a beer. The water won’t hurt.

Right — it just makes subsequent drinks less comfortable. Thanks everybody. CH