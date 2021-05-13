This may feel like emotional work when you’re already spent. But it can be an upfront effort that reduces your workload indefinitely ever after: Write down a few things you want to talk or ask about. Cheat, even, by searching “conversation starters.” Even left-field prompts work if you preface them with “This crossed my mind today.” Keep your list handy for these calls. See whether you like your days better when you lead your mind — and your mom — somewhere else.