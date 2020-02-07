Advice columnist

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I have been trying for a little over a year to get pregnant. We wanted to try for years before that but waited until the circumstances were right. I'm 33, and my body hasn't been cooperating or really regulating on its own, so we've been seeing a doctor to help us sort out what's going on and to see if a biological child is in the cards.

How do people deal with the unknown? Being parents is more important to us than being biological parents, so part of me just wants to move on to the paperwork already, since adoption through foster care is also by no means a simple or straightforward or quick process.

— Trying

Trying: We all deal with the unknown every single day, if we’re honest with ourselves, and if we’re paying attention.

But anyway.



(Nick Galifianakis/for The Washington Post)

I’m sorry your body hasn’t been cooperating. I do think, though, you answered your own question. Start the paperwork! If your body changes its mind, then you’d be grateful for two children, right?

A “no” on that would be the only reason not to pursue both avenues at once. Well, money and red-tape hassles, but those you can foresee and decide on upfront. Best of luck to you both.

Dear Carolyn: I have a recently diagnosed thyroid issue, which had caused some weight gain. People — mostly women interestingly — have been asking me if I'm expecting. It's so awkward. How can I respond without making us both feel worse? Bonus points if the response teaches them not to ask other women if they're preggo without proof.

— No I'm Not Pregnant!

No I’m Not Pregnant!: Nothing will teach them faster than a cheerful, “No, thank you, just fat.”

Even if you are not, because that’s not the point. The point is, their feeling worse is the teacher. Your cheerful delivery is the buffer for those feelings.

I hope your health issues are resolved for you soon.

And now yet another reminder to anyone poised to ask a woman this question: Just don’t. Because, no, you’re not the one person with the standing or panache to pull it off.

Since one of you will likely call my attention to it, I’ll sign off with this: “You should never say anything to a woman that even remotely suggests you think she’s pregnant unless you can see an actual baby emerging from her at that moment.” — Dave Barry

Readers’ thoughts:

●I was on a crowded bus once where a man made a big show of offering his seat to a woman with a belly. She responded, “Thanks, I’m not pregnant but I am starting a diet tomorrow.”

●In the crowded bus scenario, why not just say “no thanks”? A lot of women who are pregnant would love to be offered a seat, and scaring people out of the impulse to be generous doesn’t seem helpful.

●A friend of mine once asked a woman he worked with when she was due. She angrily retorted that she wasn’t pregnant, just fat. A week later she found my friend, apologized, and said she just found out she was pregnant and was due in a matter of weeks.

Well then.