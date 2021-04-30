Dear Carolyn: My brother and his wife have a baby due this summer, and my parents are in the throes of choosing their grandparent names. My dad has settled on "Grandpop," and my mom has changed her mind approximately 592,129 times. My brother and sister-in-law finally told her to stop sharing every idea she had and just to let them know when she landed on something, so she has started vetting her new ideas with me.