Unfortunately, I don't have a close relationship with my daughter-in-law where I could calmly express what I am seeing and advise her. I have talked to my son and even her mother. They both have not been able to help. My son shows no favoritism and is warm and loving to both.

How can I help in the family dynamics?

— A.

A.: The advice is as simple as the situation is painful: Be there and love your granddaughters.

Because you’re there almost daily to lavish the 7-year-old with the uncomplicated affection she needs, and because the father is warm without favoritism, and because the mother’s mother is, if I’ve read correctly, also present and also not playing favorites, you have about as good an environment as possible for protecting an unfavored child.

That’s because the biggest risk to the 7-year-old is that she will grow up believing she is to blame for her own mistreatment. When there are multiple other warm, involved, loving adults to contradict that message, though — to prove to her every day that she is as worthy of affection as her sister, without vilifying the sister — she will have enough information to make the connection that the problem lies within her mother’s character, not hers.

She may never connect those dots. But the goal here is the same as for child rearing itself: to create opportunity, not perfection, and to have every child experience love.

It will be tempting to make that connection for her, to just condemn the mom as unfair. You’ve already done that, in a way, when you exclaimed on the 7-year-old’s behalf. But doing that explicitly in outburst form risks your very access to these children. I will never condone the abuse of this power, but the fact remains that parents are the gatekeepers for their kids, so you have the mother herself to thank for your presence in their lives that you currently enjoy and are leveraging to protect them from her.

Phew. Your job as affectionate grandparent might be the only thing about this situation that isn’t complicated.

I’m also not suggesting you tiptoe around the mother for fear of being banished — just that you rewrite your mental job description from “fix this cruel mother” to “support this beautiful child.”

Keep an eye, too, on the relationship between the girls. That is often a casualty of favoritism: Since they’re not strong enough yet to challenge their mother’s power, they may jockey for power against each other. A loving grandparent can help temper that by never pitting anyone against anyone else. Not even — or especially not — grandparent or husband or kids against their problematic mom.