She has talked about liking tattoos for a long time, but never gotten one because she always said it's a big decision having something on her skin forever.

I hate tattoos. I've never wanted one and never wanted her to have one. She's a teacher, so her professional image is very important to her.

I was away for business last week and when I got home, she showed me a tattoo on her wrist. We talked every night while I was gone but she didn't even bother to tell me she decided to do this.

It's small, and she said it's the only one she wants, but I'm still flabbergasted and ticked off. I haven't told her yet, but I hate it. It seems so unlike her, like she just got bored and randomly decided to mark herself for life. I know she had mentioned wanting one for a while, but she always acted like it was just a joke. Now it's on her body forever, and I'm concerned, annoyed and worried. Concerned that she would do something like this seemingly out of nowhere, annoyed that she didn't bother to tell me first and worried that maybe something's going on that I don't know about?

I've been distant since she showed me. How do I deal with this?

— Tattoo Trouble

Tattoo Trouble: How can you say it “seems so unlike her” and “out of nowhere” when everything else you say proves it’s something she always wanted?

She thought about it for a long time, openly, with you, and then did it.

It takes some wishful thinking to spin that into “randomly.”

What really happened, I’d venture, is that her finally doing it knocked off your filter, the one through which you ran all of her tattoo talk so you could tell yourself she’d never get one. She’s too sensible, you told yourself. She’s too professional. She was just joking.

You wanted to see her this way, so that’s what you saw.

But, all along she was someone who’d get a tattoo eventually. Then “eventually” eventually came.

Your frustration with the timing is valid. She obviously knew you’d object, so she went at it sideways vs. head-on.

That is on her. She owed it to you to be open about her choice.

But you owed it to her to see her for who she is and not spin her into someone you liked better.

Regardless of what you think of all of this, she is who she is. As-is. If it were my marriage, I’d look past the tattoo to the bigger issue of valuing directness more and, toward that end, pledging to judge less.

By the way, the days of tattoos being an issue professionally are, if not dead, then at least on life support and furrowing the brows of onlookers. To single out teachers seems almost quaint.