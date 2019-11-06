Advice columnist

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My husband of 11 years has struggled with anxiety and depression most of his life. For the first 10 years of our marriage, his family was close by, so we always went to their house for Thanksgiving. Now, his parents have moved across the country and for the first time we're free to decide our own Turkey Day. We have a dog but no kids.

My best friend from college lives about 90 minutes away and has invited us to spend the day with her immediate and extended family — not a massive group, maybe 10 people max.

I would love to go, I don't relish the idea of a lonely Thanksgiving, but husband is uneasy. He thinks he would feel too anxious and trapped. He gets along well with my bestie and knows her husband and kiddo, but has never met any of the rest. (I have, at the kid's birthday parties.) I do not want to go alone and leave him home with the dog.



We're traveling cross-country to see his family for Christmas, so part of me really wants to yell that it's high time we did what I want to do for a year. But I also want to be understanding of his anxiety and the fact that this has been a rough year all around. Is there any compromise to be had?

— Free to Decide

Free to Decide: Two cars? (With apologies to the Earth.) If he has the ability to leave of his own accord, then it might not feel like a trap to him. Maybe even enough that he doesn’t actually have to leave.

A hotel room nearby could serve the same escape-hatch purpose, even though they’re close enough for a day trip. What matters is that he has options, and that he sees you offering them. It’s a good-faith effort that you can ask him to reciprocate.

It is fine, by the way, to spell out that you’d like him to come through for you here. The “I don’t ask a lot, but I’m asking for this” speech definitely has its place in a marriage, as long as you’re judicious about using it, because if you aren’t, then you are asking a lot, which utterly defeats the purpose.

Once you have a clear and strong feeling on something, it’s going to come out one way or another. Count on it. And it’s much healthier in the form of a before-the-fact request than after-the-fact resentment.

Re: Anxious Husband: Why doesn't Husband plan to leave the party after an hour or so, and come back toward the end to drive Wife home? There are typically some public areas open. My brother and I always go see a movie on Thanksgiving. The movie theater is in a mall, so even though the stores are closed, the space is open and warm.

— Moviegoer

Moviegoer: That works, too, thanks, though he might not feel comfortable asking for it. Prepping the hosts for his stepping away would help, but he might not be okay with any open discussion of his needs.

Which is why I’m glad we talk about stuff like this here. The less we react to differences, the better. Thanks.