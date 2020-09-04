I think my wife underestimates how much work and drudgery it's going to be and may someday look back and regret having kids so young and wish we'd waited a few more years. I'm 33 and couldn't imagine having kids when I was 26. It would have been awful since it would have meant the end of my leisure.

I say you have such a short time to be young and carefree and you have forever to be tied down — why rush it? We have plenty of time to have kids. We've only been married for two years, so there's nothing wrong, in my mind, with her enjoying the next couple of years carefree and then having a baby once she's closer to 30 and her friends have started settling down and starting families. Then she'll have company and won't feel so isolated.

She thinks that I am infantilizing her by assuming she misunderstands the difficulties and how much of a sacrifice it will require, but I don't see it that way. I just want her to enjoy this time we have when we're DINKs so that she doesn't have regrets later in life. I am only trying to look out for her best interests.

Am I wrong to believe she's making this decision without considering what she'd be giving up?

— Baby Rabies

Baby Rabies: Mark the time, 12:59. I am officially freaking bald.

You are totally infantilizing her! Sweet cheeses.

“I THINK my wife underestimates”;

You THINK she may “look back and regret”;

“There’s nothing wrong, in my mind, with her enjoying the next couple of years”;

You SAY “she won’t feel so isolated”;

You “BELIEVE she’s making this decision without considering”;

“I think she’s too young”;

“I just want her to enjoy this time”;

“I am only trying to look out for her best interests.”

Eight instances — emphasis mine — of asserting your opinion of her emotional state as more valid than her own actual emotional state. Wow.

I do agree with you on one count: A baby is a bad idea right now. But only because you think you can have your wife’s thoughts and feelings for her better than she can for herself. That’s parentally disqualifying, and would have been maritally so if you had asked me sooner.

Until you can respect her as an equal — at least! — then this is not the environment I’d wish on a child. Or your wife.

Please speak for yourself, get over yourself and, when you achieve those two, apologize for presuming so much.

Re: Baby Rabies: Why did you marry someone you didn't respect as adult enough to make intelligent decisions?

— Wondering

For Baby Rabies: Please read your question carefully and be honest with yourself: Do YOU want to have a baby right now? The references to the end of your leisure, etc., indicate otherwise.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: Exactly. It’s like ventriloquism meets telephone. Illuminated by gaslight.