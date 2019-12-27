Advice columnist

Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared Aug. 10, 17 and 19, 2005.

Dear Carolyn: I've recently developed romantic feelings for one of my best friends. She's in a relationship that's starting to become really serious. She's never seriously considered me as a potential boyfriend because she's convinced that I'll never see her as more than a friend. I truly want her to be happy. I'd feel awful if I persuaded her to drop a good relationship only to find we just don't work as a couple. And I'd feel even worse if I damaged our friendship. Given all that, would it be stupid to let her know I'm an option?

— New York

New York: Depends. Are you an option because you’re falling for her or because you’re panicked that she’s falling for someone else and you’re about to lose her as an option? The former, she deserves to know. The latter, she deserves not to know. Any doubt? Stay lovingly butted (way) out.

Dear Carolyn: I get bent out of shape over petty stuff, and I end up snapping at my sweetie. I attribute it to the short-fuse personalities in my family, but, excuses, excuses. Can you suggest a mantra to help me keep my cool?

— Short Fuse



Short Fuse: Therapy is not an admission of weakness, therapy is not an admission of weakness, therapy is not an admission of weakness.

Why dance around it? From your short-fuse family you learned short-fuse behavior. If they’d taught you poor grammar, then you would have an English teacher correct it, right? And to correct bad form in the weight room, you’d talk to a trainer? So. Call individual counseling with a competent family therapist a class in emotional flexibility, to teach you to respond to stress without getting bent out of shape. Call it what you have to. Just call.

Hi, Carolyn: My girlfriend of two years broke up with me out of nowhere. She said it was because she has never been alone and couldn't figure out who she was. We really enjoyed each other, and she said I was the best thing that ever happened to her. She and her friends are high school dropouts with no real desire to move forward in their lives, while I am a college grad who is ambitious and successful, and I tried to push her to accomplish the same thing. But she started dating someone from her neighborhood not even three weeks after we broke up, and now she won't even answer my calls. I can't understand why she would just up and dump me like that.

— E.

E.: To date someone who doesn’t feel she needs to improve?

Anytime you “push” someone to be “successful,” you are basically calling that person a failure. From a teacher/coach/boss, this can infuriate, urge and inspire. When it comes from parents/friends/partners, it can make you want to stop taking their calls. These are the people who love you, or at least they’re supposed to, and being judged a “dropout with no real desire to move forward” puts that love on a merit system. “You’d be perfect for me if ____.”

If you needed her to change for you to be happy with her, then breaking up was her only real choice.