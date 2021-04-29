That is not only a way to be more generous, and therefore feel more generous (and therefore be more generous, in a virtuous cycle). It is also squarely on your side of the line; you don’t get to decide for other people whether their reasons for feeling “terrified” are valid. You just don’t. But you can correct fundamental attribution errors — meaning, you can give others the same benefits you give yourself of the same doubts, and assume they’re doing their best.