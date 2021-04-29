A number of people have decided against attending because they won't yet be fully vaccinated. We have an extremely close, very-longtime family friend who is in good health and fully vaccinated, who was until recently all about going but suddenly doesn't feel safe attending and is purportedly very upset about this. While this person has been careful this past year, they do work full-time in a public setting and do travel locally.
Of course I understand and respect people's concerns but this really hurts. Their reasoning is that they are too terrified to fly, stay in a hotel and don't want to drive, although they have driven several hours for other reasons.
Quite a few of the people who are coming are either elderly, have health issues or live on the opposite end of the country, yet they are willing to travel. The entire wedding ceremony and reception are outdoors, and the close friend knows this.
What do I do with this? I really don't want it to ruin such a long-term friendship but, from my end, I'm feeling like things will definitely not be the same.
— Anonymous
Anonymous: That’s because you are actively choosing not to let them be so.
The way you describe your friend, they have no barrier to traveling besides an emotional one. Right? Fair interpretation?
So please note this as well: You have no barrier to accepting their decision without hard feelings besides an emotional one.
So why is their emotional blockage so bad that you can’t trust their friendship anymore, but your emotional blockage is okay?
I urge you to reframe all this not as a wedding-attendance-as-proof-of-friendship matter, but instead as one of emerging and recovering from a traumatic period.
Both of you (read: so, so many of us) are trying to glue selves and routines back together after seeing so much taken away. Both of you are going to need some time before you start to feel something like your old confidence and insouciance again.
And you will want to do so in your own ways, presumably, without judges standing by.
So why not do yourself the favor of foresight and decide, now, that when you eventually do get your life settled again, it will be better with this longtime friend still in it? Why not decide that maybe you’re overreacting to their first wobbly steps toward normalcy? Maybe because you’re still wobbly, too?
That is not only a way to be more generous, and therefore feel more generous (and therefore be more generous, in a virtuous cycle). It is also squarely on your side of the line; you don’t get to decide for other people whether their reasons for feeling “terrified” are valid. You just don’t. But you can correct fundamental attribution errors — meaning, you can give others the same benefits you give yourself of the same doubts, and assume they’re doing their best.