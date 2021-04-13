My question has to do with an issue outside of that. The abuser is charming and financially well-off, and generous with the wider family. Certain family members see no issue with being treated to dinner or taking up the offer of vacation-home use. Without making a big deal out of it, I have been careful to not avail myself of the abuser's generosity. My reasoning is that accepting this generosity warps the view of the abused: "Well, this past week was certainly horrible, but [the abuser] has done all those nice things for my family."

I have made my case to my family members, and they do not agree. They think it's fine to accept things, partly because the abused family member encourages them to. I am also wary that because the abuse is emotional, not physical (as far as we know), the other family members may think it's not "that bad."

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A few of them read your column. Your insight would be much appreciated.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: You offered them tremendous insight already: that accepting these gifts makes it harder, and harder, and harder, every time, for your relative to get free of their abuser. It muddies things for someone already struggling to see clearly through the obfuscations of charm and abuse.

And your family members’ response to that insight is to . . . enjoy a free vacation.

So, yeah. Not sure I can turn that leaking tanker around.

I can add this: The offer and acceptance of the abuser’s gifts is a section of the abuse cycle. People who are always cruel get dumped. People who alternate cruelty with charm fuel hope that things will finally stay charming.

Story continues below advertisement

I can offer an adjective, too: gross. Accepting these gifts is gross.

Advertisement

In fairness, refusing to be treated to a meal at a family gathering can be tough, logistically. Plus, taking expensive gifts knowingly off a bad person is a pretty common temptation, which is why bad people so often come bearing expensive gifts. There are a lot of lies we can tell ourselves about why it’s okay.

But those lies aren’t supposed to survive the pin-stick of a bystander saying, “Maybe borrowing their beach house is not the best way to express your concerns.” Especially not when that concern is the known mistreatment — of any severity, really — of a loved one.