Now I'm engaged to a wonderful man and pregnant with his child and they can't stand it. They're badmouthing me to everyone we know, to my own children even, making daily passive-aggressive posts on Facebook about how parents mourn forever but spouses will "dance on your grave." I've spoken to them, they apologize, blame it on grief, and then start up again after a few days. This has been going on ever since I announced my engagement but is much worse since I told them about the baby.