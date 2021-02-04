Is this my fault, and by allowing this I set myself up? I was hoping I would get a little quality time. I need to find my way through this.

— Alone

Alone: Presumably you are through it by now, or at least through to February.

But there’s something timeless here and not holiday-dependent.

The story you tell is of deferring to others, out of an unspoken sense of duty — that this is how marriage or family work so you’re going to do your part.

Meanwhile, your daughter and husband do what they want.

I actually won’t endorse one worldview or the other, of acting unilaterally or deferring. Both can be healthy, and both can be abused: The self-attuned can be selfish and the family-attuned can be passive enforcers of a system built around their own martyrdom.

What matters is mutuality, and for that you need transparency and agreement. I have little to go on, but it looks as if your daughter has it right. You’re aware she travels, she invites you, she goes regardless. She does what is right for her and offers inclusion for the taking. You know where you stand.

You and your husband, by contrast, are out of sync. You live by expectations you believe are shared and leave unspoken, because they’re (supposed to be) shared. But your husband lives as if he never read that part of the manual. You thought you were having a together-Christmas and he thought he was helping a friend. Disappointment ensues.

And when he apparently either ignored or forgot you on Christmas Eve, you didn’t tug him aside later to say, “Hello? You ditched me!”

So please direct your next steps toward transparency and agreement. If you want to be more self-attuned, then learn to stop deferring on reflex and start answering to yourself. That includes understanding what you want, articulating it, offering others the chance to join you there, and then doing what’s right for you regardless. Traveling with your daughter next Christmas, for example, whether your husband joins you or not.

If instead you prefer to keep orienting yourself around your marriage — again, each approach can be valid — then learn to communicate both what you intend and what you hope will come of that. For example, tell your husband you want to go with your daughter but will stay put if he prefers — because being with him is your priority. Be clear.

And if he emotionally strands you again, then speak up — ideally in the moment; reiterate what you want; see whether he comes through for you; and proceed accordingly from there. Sometimes we wind up alone when we don’t want to, yes — which is why it’s so important to get our priorities straight with ourselves.