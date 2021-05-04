Dear Carolyn: My sister saved me and she doesn't even know. A while back, I had a miscarriage. I was devastated. A month later, we went on our annual vacation with my family. In my bedroom one day, I realized I could clearly hear everything being said downstairs. I heard Mom say she "couldn't help but feel" my demanding job had caused my miscarriage. My brother gave some noncommittal response that sounded like agreement. I felt like I'd been stabbed in the gut. Then my sister jumped in. She told my mother that was an awful thing to say, nothing I had done had caused the miscarriage and I needed their support, not blame. By this time I was sobbing on my bed.