My husband and I both work full-time (as does my mother-in-law), so our time with our son is precious to us. My husband is all about "just giving in to keep the peace," but it really bothers me that he wants me to have her come over multiple times a week just to keep her happy — especially since, when she is there, I am made to feel like it's her time and I can't hold or feed him, only she can.