Yet now that my kids are at the age of play dates and basketball games, I am in these small-talky situations a lot, and I feel like I must be the most unpleasant partner ever for it.

AD

I do have actual friends, and I find that I would rather spend my limited free time having real conversations with them about our deeper and more private feelings. Do you have any suggestions for making these encounters less brutal? They just feel like SUCH a waste of everyone's time.

AD

— Anonymous

Anonymous: Wait, no — no, they’re not. Not unless you make them so by not caring.

These small talks are the runways to the eventual “real conversations” about those “deeper and more private feelings.” Sometimes you just get there right away, but most of the time you and other people need to break each other in and test for commonality.

You know this, no doubt.

AD

What you’re perhaps forgetting is that not everyone in these conversations with you is all set with “actual friends.” Some people are going to be new to the school or neighborhood. Some may have had friends move away. Some may have friends who don’t have kids, so they’re kind of in a different orbit and want friends in this orbit so it isn’t a lonely decade of pretending to be fascinated by elementary school basketball.

And you can certainly argue that it’s not your responsibility to solve other people’s social problems, but think for a second how easily you could be in that spot yourself. Maybe you suddenly have to move. Maybe your kid transfers to a different school. Maybe two or three of your closest people gradually become unavailable to you. It happens. It’s hard.

AD

Plus, too, you could outgrow your friends, or your kids could outgrow their friends.

AD

Plus, by essentially declaring that you quit, you’ve made all the friends you’re going to make in this life, you’re denying yourself whatever joys serendipity has to offer.

So please think carefully before you demote small-talky situations to a priority below your laundry piles. To me the “waste of everyone’s time” is worrying about laundry. Breathe in, breathe out, be in your moment. Especially if it involves people who want to connect.

Even if you can’t 100 percent get there right now, please at least see the value in it. That’ll do a lot of the work for you, I suspect.

To Anonymous: I am/was kind of like that, and started seeing a therapist for my anxiety about time and housework and everything. I learned I had been on high alert for so long — at one point I had three kids under 2 — that my brain had trouble turning off crisis mode.

— High Alert