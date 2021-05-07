●If it’s not a recent thing — if these loved ones have always taken from you without giving much back — then you think about your reasons for staying in touch. Is it for companionship? Then it’s time to cultivate other sources, other ways to get what you need. If it isn’t about companionship, is it principle or duty? Is it the satisfaction of giving? Then you can keep doing your part knowing it’s to make yourself feel good as much as it is about helping them, and mentally release them of any obligation to you.