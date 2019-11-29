Advice columnist

The Washington Post is now the exclusive source for my columns online. I’ve arranged for a limited-time subscription discount that expires on Dec. 6 and is available here, to help readers with the transition. Thank you for your loyalty and support.

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I am the guy from last January with the girlfriend who compared me to the married man she used to date, leading to our breakup (bit.ly/MarriedEx). Single life is not all that great, either. I have met many nice women, but so far they have all been turned off by my reluctance to explain why I am still single at 30. They do not want to accept that "I have not found the right one yet."

I avoid going into detail because that is how I found out about my ex and her having dated a married man. She asked me early on about my relationship past, and I told her, then she straight-out told me about her dating history. I was fine with it until she started comparing us to each other.

I would rather not know about the past of my future partner, so I do not really want to divulge mine. Am I being paranoid?

— Once Burned, Twice Shy



(Nick Galifianakis/The Washington Post)

Once Burned, Twice Shy: Please don’t partner up with anyone until you can live comfortably with uncomfortable truths. Really. Life is messy.

I also strongly urge you not to date people who think you have to explain “why I am still single,” at any age. Because, duh. You’re single because you’re not married to anyone. The very question presumes everyone wants to be married and being otherwise is something that needs to be fixed.

Even when the “why” is relevant, it’s still important only as part of a bigger picture of who you are, which you show each other gradually and in due time.

If someone just blurts out, “Why are you single?” in a well-meaning attempt to make conversation, then, okay, that’s forgivable — but pushing for a detailed answer is a no. Right? Move on. Ask a better question.

Now that I’ve digressed, I want to make sure my original point doesn’t get lost: Neither of you has to provide the other with a detailed inventory of everyone you’ve ever dated and why. But if the only way you can feel comfortable with someone is for both of you to hide who you really are and/or what you’ve done, and you feel you can’t risk possession of even the slightest knowledge of her past for fear of emotional derailment, then you are not ready to be close to anyone. Not even close . . . to being close.

And that’s okay! There’s no shame in taking whatever time you need to get yourself stronger inside.

When you trust yourself to handle whatever people (and life) throw at you, that’s when you’re ready to be an equal partner to intimacy.

It is, by the way, also when single life feels great — because it’s your show and you’re listening to and responding effectively to your own wants and needs. That comfort with life on your own terms is what will motivate you to hold out for someone who really fits you well, and give you the courage to say no to things that don’t feel quite right, and not settle for someone who seems to require one compromise after another.

It’s worth working and waiting for. Good luck.