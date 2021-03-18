I am not talking big items. A cake pop or a coloring book or sidewalk chalk, something homemade, etc. The thinking, of course, is that the bond is the time together vs. any "thing."

Especially in times of covid-19, delivering small surprises is a way to connect with them. We are not allowed in one another's homes. If we do a Zoom activity, there can be no prizes, etc. Everything must be "approved" beforehand, or it will be whisked away.

It feels as if the years that kids are "wowed" by small, fun gifts and surprises are fleeting. As are the years they can be "wowed" by grandparents! I know soon enough the gifts will be monetary.

My feelings are (ridiculously) hurt by this. Relationships, too. It feels as if we are being told what/when we can gift. There seems to be no room for negotiating. They are sucking the fun out of being a grandparent.

— Hurt

Hurt: You are being told how to Grandma! And it’s a fun-killer. I won’t argue with you there.

I’ve seen more than my share of relatives who ignore boundaries, though, and indeed “force parents’ hands” on limiting gifts — so I’m not declaring anyone blameless, at least not without more information. For all I know, you and the other grandma did force their hands.

But no hand belongs here, in an iron-fist, cake-pop police state. The extreme control and micromanagement you describe isn’t just chilling to any relationship you have with these grandkids — it’s disturbing in its own right.

It is also, I am sorry to say, beyond your power to fix. It’s certainly beyond mine.

For one, it’s their prerogative and their business. It’s even their prerogative to mess it up. They can’t be negligently bad or criminally bad, but they can be garden-variety-bad parents in a colorful array of ways, and there’s not a darn thing you can do about it.

And, they’re not hearing reason. If they were, then they’d already know life is some degree of messy no matter how hard anyone wants it not to be — and they’d know that’s a good thing. That even if they’re rightfully holding at bay a pair of egregious boundary-crashers, the best strategy is to allow coloring books and save the crackdowns for things that actually matter.

So just drop it and behave. Stay close to these kids however their parents permit. We’re all exhausted right now, and this is not the advice anyone wants, but it’s time to get resourceful. Use your search engine to see how pre-K/kindergarten teachers are keeping students engaged over Zoom. Like the ones with faces full of stickers (wapo.st/sticker-face), you can shower your grandbabies in silliness while no material goods change hands.

Time together, after all, is the thing for bonding, which these kids will need abundantly if their adults keep waging these battles for control.