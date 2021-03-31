Sure enough, he gave me one of the darned things, in front of his mom and sisters, so I couldn't say what I wanted to, which was, "Why did you get me this? What part of 'I think those are ugly' did you not understand?" But they were all very excited to "help me grow my collection."

When I confronted him later, he said he thought I'd change my mind when I saw it. I wanted to take it back, but he pouted so much about how ungrateful I was that I just let it go.

But now he is asking me to wear the bracelet when we see his family since they apparently helped him pick it out. I'm refusing since I do not want them to get the wrong idea and flood me with more ridiculous charms. He pointed out that he puts up with stuff from my family, eating food he's not crazy about and fixing my dad's car, but I think this is different. Isn't it?

— Not Charmed

Not Charmed: It is.

You do your family-accommodating duty already — complimenting bracelet purchases, for one — without encroaching on your gifts, which are supposed to be for you, not him. (Dude, seriously?)

The bracelet now will always exist as proof he chose to ignore you and buy you a gift to please his mom and sisters — then pouted and blamed you for not liking it.

So, sure, you can wear the bracelet and mislead his family into spending their money on things you don’t want, or you can refuse to dignify pouting and return it.

Please also look to context. How often does he project onto you things he wants you to want, instead of listening to what you want? How often does he pout to silence dissent?

If it’s anything but extremely rare, then face this — as the bigger issue it is, with the bracelet as one recent, clear example.

If he is typically attentive to you, then maybe you put the charms on a necklace and be done with it. But this really doesn’t feel that simple.

Readers say:

●Ugh! My guess is the boyfriend didn’t know what to get, mentioned his dilemma to mom/sisters, and voilà!

●Tell mom or sis, “I’ve discovered I can’t comfortably wear bracelets. Would you like mine to add to your collections?”

●It’s hard not to feel petty and childish in rejecting gifts, but sometimes they are a symptom of something larger. I noticed my boyfriend’s gifts all fell into a pattern: things he thought I should want. It finally hit me — when at my birthday dinner, before an activity he thought I should like (but didn’t), he ordered something he thought I should like (but didn’t) — this will be the rest of my life with him. That realization was my real gift that birthday.