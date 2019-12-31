Advice columnist

Dear Carolyn: Okay, I know it's not a good idea to lead people along about having kids when you don't want to, but my mom keeps saying she wants grandkids and I keep playing it off as a joke when I'm pretty sure — 95 percent — I don't want them.

The problem is, she's dealing with a lot of issues right now — frequently depressed or anxious, and not really doing a lot to address it despite our urging. (Finding an available therapist has been difficult, to be fair.) And I just worry this will absolutely crush her and make things much, much worse.

So how am I supposed to break the news to her — because at some point surely I'll have to, right?

— Breaking the News

Breaking the News: Right.

Because we all know how it feels to wait for something that never happens. It’s awful.

It’s even worse when we’re counting on the thing-that-never-happens to show up and make everything else okay. It’s a kind of anxiety in itself.

There is an argument for not adding burdens to someone in crisis, yes, but that’s more about, say, not dropping bad-news bombs on someone being wheeled into surgery.

If I’m reading you correctly, then your mom’s woes are more chronic than acute.

While you may be right that hearing the truth will give her acute distress, it’s also possible the unending wait is just distress on time-release, especially if you’re wearing your ambivalence about kids openly enough for her to pick up on it. A persistent gap between hopes and reality, and the constant what-ifs that fill it, can exacerbate anxiety and depression.

So when in doubt about what truths to tell and when, please just be the kindest version of your genuine self and trust that to be worth any fallout. “Mom, I’ve given it a lot of thought, and I don’t plan to have children.”

Wanting grandkids is normal and healthy, of course. But counting on someone else to give birth to your purpose is not healthy, and if that’s your mom’s mind-set, then she risks her emotional well-being and her relationship with you.

The normalcy of her wanting grandkids can cover up this unhealthy dynamic, so please make sure you see it for what it is. Then, live honestly and kindly, to include being a loving, supportive, non-grandchild-producing part of your mom’s life as she works her way to health.

Dear Carolyn: Six years ago I developed the chronic (probably not fatal) version of an often-fatal cancer. I haven't needed chemo, but it can morph into the deadly version.

I told my family at the time. I mostly don't worry about it, but one thing bothers me — my family never asks how I am. Not my adult children, not siblings, not nieces or nephews or former spouse. A brother-in-law asked once years ago. I feel like no one cares, which hurts.

How do I look at this? I don't want to become resentful.

— Do They Care?

Do They Care?: I’m sorry. It doesn’t seem like much to ask, for people to see how you’re doing. Though your managing your illness well (yay, right?) could check that box in their minds.

Since it’s weighing on you, please choose one trusted family member to confide in. I expect you’ll both emerge better informed.