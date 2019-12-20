Advice columnist

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I have three kids, ages 6, 4 and 2. My sister has one daughter, Olivia, age 5 and in kindergarten. My sister quit her job when she was pregnant with Olivia and dedicated herself completely to being a mother. My sister is a wonderful mother. Prior to kindergarten, Olivia had limited contact with other kids, mostly when she was around my kids.

Throughout Olivia's toddlerhood, my sister constantly said how Olivia was introverted and shy, just like her. She frequently asked that my kids act less physical around her and essentially expected the whole family to meet Olivia where she was. Olivia was never expected to get out of her comfort zone at all. Olivia is by nature, and probably due to my sister's parenting, a well-mannered, polite and charming little girl. However, Olivia is struggling a lot in kindergarten with getting along with other kids her age. Olivia can be inflexible and quick to tattle on other kids.

My sister handles this by essentially freaking out at the school, the teacher and the other parents. Last week, she told me I couldn't understand because "your kids are wild just like the kids in Olivia's classroom."

My kids are not wild, and neither are the kids in Olivia's classroom. They are normal little kids behaving in age-appropriate ways. I'm starting to genuinely worry about Olivia because I feel my sister has given her this little princess identity that will not serve her well in the long run. My kids are in the same school as Olivia, and my sister has made a reputation for herself as being a very difficult parent.

I am torn whether to discuss this with my sister or not. Part of me feels like it's her child and her business, and another part of me aches for Olivia. My sister is extremely sensitive, so I will have to handle this carefully. What do you think?

— Anonymous

Anonymous: So, your “extremely sensitive” sister is someone you have to “handle carefully,” just as everyone now has to “act less physical” around Olivia?

I think your sister is raising Olivia exactly as she was raised, if we subscribe to the theory that nurture is paramount.

Or, if you’re a believer in nature as the last word, then Olivia is your sister’s sensitivities all over again.

Either way, I hope you change your role in this new generation: Don’t grant Olivia (or your sister) any (more) special fragility allowances. Don’t tiptoe. Don’t interfere on Olivia’s behalf. Or yours, or your kids’, or any of the happy little kindergarten savages’. Instead, let the school teach Olivia and her mom and stay waaaaay out of it yourselves. The whole thing is booby trapped.

Plus, it’s early yet; Olivia has years of natural socialization ahead of her.

The time to speak plainly was when your sister described all non-Olivias as wild: “My kids are typical, Sis, just as Olivia’s classmates are — and just as Olivia is! There are all kinds of kids, so it’s not fair or useful to lump them all. They’re all figuring things out.”