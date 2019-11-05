

Dear Carolyn: Help!! I've never been good at saying no/hurting someone's feelings.

I'm a new widow with a lovely three-bedroom home in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. How do I handle all the people who hint or outright ask to visit? I find most guests to be exhausting. I always stay at a hotel when I visit, but I guess most people don't. Short of handing out lists of local hotels, how can I tactfully respond to their requests?

— Yes Girl

Yes Girl: The first favor you can do yourself — huge favor, massive — is to uncouple “saying no” from “hurting someone’s feelings.” Conflating them is why you feel bad; someone, somewhere, taught you “no” is mean and “yes” is nice.

I’m sorry you’re stuck with that legacy.

It’s not too late to change it, though, if you’re ready to.

Start by recognizing that “saying no” and “hurting someone’s feelings” are two different things arising from two separate emotional processes.

When you say “yes” or “no,” that is about you and what you want or need. No, thank you, I do not want another helping. Yes, I am free Tuesday. No, I will not chair the committee, thank you for asking. “Yes” and “no” are about what you give or don’t give to the world. It’s important to be mindful of other’s feelings in your choices and tone, of course, but beyond that, it’s your emotional process to manage as you see fit.

Hurt feelings are about how someone else receives what you give. That is the other person’s emotional process, and therefore not something you control.

For example, let’s say you refuse a second helping. The person who offered it can hear that and (generally): (1) accept your refusal without giving it another thought; (2) be thrilled because you’re leaving more for her; (3) feel hurt because she thinks you don’t like her cooking enough to have seconds.

Remember, all you did was consult your stomach (or waistband) and say what it asked you to say. All you did was say no. Whether it hurt someone’s feelings was up to that someone (who might also have been trained to think no = bad).

That is, unless you said: “No way, your cooking is unbearable once, much less twice” — in which case you would be saying no and showing hostile disregard for another’s feelings. Even if they’re contained in the same sentence, they’re still two separate things.

You can apply this basic reasoning to your would-be houseguests. From now on, “handle all the people who . . . ask to visit” by figuring out what you want and need, and then communicating that respectfully: “You’re kind to ask, but I am not up to hosting.” You aren’t. That’s okay. It would be regardless, even if you weren’t recently widowed — my condolences.

You can also refuse these self-invitations by extending the invitation you prefer: “I’m not up to hosting, but I’d love your company. I’ll help you find a hotel if you really do want to visit.”

Unlike a guilt-coerced “yes” — which creates stress, which strains relationships — an honest “no” defines and defends the limits of your comfort, which then allows you to bring your most generous self to the occasions — and people — you want to say yes to. Nothing mean about that.