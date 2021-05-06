More from Carolyn Hax

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Write to Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com. Brief questions are appreciated.

Carolyn has a live chat with readers on Fridays at noon. Read her most recent live chat here. Here’s her next live chat.

From the archive:

Carolyn Hax: Mom wants more time with daughter, who wants less time with mom

Carolyn Hax: She doesn’t do housework or even bother to read his mind

When the ‘love of your life’ is no longer interested in making love

Show More