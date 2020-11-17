Though he is a very intelligent and independent person, I think they are rubbing off on him in certain ways. Namely, when we try to have discussions about the future — we have talked a lot about getting married and having children together — he borrows the phrase "10-year plan," which one of his roommates uses a lot. He's suggesting that he sees us getting married and having a child within about 10 years, after he has interned and traveled and blah blah blah.

I am 31 — yes, robbing the cradle — and I would say marriage and children for me are more of a three- to five-year plan. As in, my understanding is that we should get moving on these things within five years, as 10 is probably too late.

How do I talk to my boyfriend about this when the people he's closest to right now, aside from me, are so far behind us in chronological life?

— Getting Real

Getting Real: You just say it. If he doesn’t get it, then you question his math ability.

This isn’t to say he owes you anything beyond taking your concerns seriously. He doesn’t. He just needs to recognize that “have babies at 41” is not a high-percentage life plan for women.

Having done that, he’s still free to have and live by his 10-year plan. It just means you’ll have to factor that into your plans and then decide if this is the guy you want to be making plans with, someone who is in no hurry to commit to a life with you.

Re: Getting Real: I know this is not the point of the original question, and was likely at least somewhat tongue-in-cheek, but can we just address the fact that a 31-year-old woman dating a 28-year-old man is not "robbing the cradle"? No one would even blink at that age difference if the genders were reversed. I'm a woman married to a man who is less than two years younger than I am, and I've been told on multiple occasions that I'm robbing the cradle. Can we just not, please?

— Not

Not: Fair enough. I took it as tongue-in-cheek — but even then, it could be taken as a defensive, preemptive joke arising from all the times she’s had to hear about it, since she’s no doubt heard about it, given the double standard. Thanks.

To: Getting Real: You may have it backward. It may not be that your boyfriend has been influenced by younger friends, but that he sought out a younger crowd because that IS where he is right now. He doesn't sound ready to settle down soon, and if you are, then you may need to look elsewhere.

— Anon 1

Anon 1: Yes. Insightful. Thank you.

Re: Getting Real: She is sneering at her boyfriend's life plans while wanting him to show more respect for hers (seriously? "blah blah blah"?). He is far from the only 28-year-old who wants to do these things.

— Anon 2