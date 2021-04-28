But now I'm getting married this summer, and she is simultaneously getting ready to downsize from a house to a small apartment, and she has identified this as the perfect opportunity to give me a bunch of more valuable items. So now we are talking about china and silver flatware, paintings and a sculpture worth some money, and some other stuff.
She insists this is appropriate because she wants to make sure it goes to a good home, and I'll be the first to have one. I think it's unfair to the other two grandchildren behind me. One is my sibling.
I am not sure how to handle this — it's her stuff, I don't have a right to tell her what to do with it. Yet I am uncomfortable about the idea of someday being the only one of us kids with a house full of these lovely gifts. How to handle?
— Windfall
Windfall: When it becomes your stuff, you can do with it as you please.
So, give fair shares out to the other two grandchildren behind you. Assuming they even want it.
I know this makes it about the stuff and not about the way your grandmother is treating the other grandchildren — but, reading between the lines, you’ve already made your case to your grandmother. Right? She’s “insist[ing] this is appropriate” because you’ve openly questioned the fairness of your getting it all?
So that means any blow you strike for cosmic fairness needs to come from your camp, not your grandmother’s. And that’s okay. People deserve to feel loved and valued, not necessarily loved and valued by every person in every transaction there is. Your fairness will be beautiful enough in its own right.
For what it’s worth, about what all of this is worth: A staggering number of “downsizing seniors” in recent years have learned there is little market for their “valuable items,” in part because tastes are constantly changing and in part because this cohort was very stuff-oriented, collecting this and treasuring that and in the process creating a home-goods bubble that almost completely burst. As I write this, of course, new bubbles are forming and bursting and who knows. But if you’re going to redistribute things based on value, then get current appraisals first.
Or, agree with your fellow grandkids to distribute things value-“blind” and have each of you choose what you like.
Or, take what you like and let them divide the rest.
And/or, now have new sympathy for the possibility that your grandmother tapped you to take all of it simply so she wouldn’t have to bear the weight of deciding and distributing all this.
Re: Heirlooms: Windfall made my day. Can we take a moment to recognize the problem here is that we have a really considerate beneficiary of largesse who isn't justifying it, but instead wants to make sure others are treated fairly?
— Anonymous
Anonymous: Take several! Thank you.