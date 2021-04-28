For what it’s worth, about what all of this is worth: A staggering number of “downsizing seniors” in recent years have learned there is little market for their “valuable items,” in part because tastes are constantly changing and in part because this cohort was very stuff-oriented, collecting this and treasuring that and in the process creating a home-goods bubble that almost completely burst. As I write this, of course, new bubbles are forming and bursting and who knows. But if you’re going to redistribute things based on value, then get current appraisals first.