Hi, Carolyn: I'm going on a short trip with a friend this weekend. We've never traveled together before, but I can already tell our vacation styles don't mesh. She's sending me lists of things to do that I have no interest in. We won't have time to do all these things, and I have a feeling the one thing I'd like to do will get pushed out.

Any advice for how to get through the weekend? Should I go with the flow and remind myself I can do whatever I want on my next solo trip? She is very persistent about traveling together, and I expect her to start again as soon as we get back. Assuming this trip goes as I expect it to (I hope I'm wrong!), how do I break it to her gently that we won't be traveling together again?

Different Style: Wait — why are you pushing your preferences out before she even gets a chance to do it for you?

I don’t see where you’ve spoken up on your own behalf:



“Thanks for the lists. There’s really only one thing I care about doing, and that’s X. I’m happy to do that solo if it doesn’t interest you.

“As for the rest, I’ll say upfront that I don’t like busy vacations. I won’t hold you back, of course! But if you want company, then maybe pick the top two things you want to do, and I’ll go along.”

That’s how you can be “wrong!” about your trip going badly: with assertiveness. State plainly and without judgment what your preferences, expectations and limits are, and stick to them as if it’s your prerogative to, because it is. Her persistence is not your destiny unless you choose to erase yourself.

Speaking up isn’t mean or stubborn, either; it’s kind. What friend would want you to tough out a whole trip in silence, ruminating throughout on ways to beg off ever traveling with her again?

Hi, Carolyn: I'm a 19-year-old debating whether it is the right call to end my first relationship. He's smart, kind, handsome and, as of late, distant. Because I moved away for college and he didn't, we would continue to live about two hours apart for half the year for the next few years.

I hear from him once a week via text unless I reach out more and ask him about his day. I feel like our connection has fizzled and our conversations fall flat. I don't see the relationship as strong enough to be semi-long-distance for a few years. What I need these days to fight the occasional loneliness is a friend, or someone I can talk to, not necessarily a boyfriend. I was fine without men up until four months ago, so it doesn't make sense to stay in a relationship that is falling flat, right?

New to This: Right.

And you didn’t really need any of the analysis beyond “our connection has fizzled and our conversations fall flat.” It’s all just part of the dating process.