Hi, Carolyn: I'm in my early 30s and a lot of my friends have kids or will very soon. I want kids someday, but it still feels years in the future, and I guess I'm wondering what's wrong with me that I still feel so unready for something they are apparently ready for. I mean ready in the emotional/mental sense, not financially. I have a fantastic partner and make a good living, but I just don't feel like I'm in the mind-set to put someone else's needs first under all circumstances. And I like my free weekends and my brunches!