Advice columnist

The Washington Post is now the exclusive source for my columns online. I’ve arranged for a limited-time subscription discount, available here, to help readers with the transition. Thank you for your loyalty and support.

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I've recently moved in with my boyfriend, and a habit of his is really starting to bother me. He can't seem to understand that when I make a request, it's not a demand that he drop everything and do that thing immediately.

Let's say he's slicing vegetables. If I ask him to pass me a spoon, he'll get annoyed because I'm asking him to do two things at once. I'm not, I just want the spoon when he's done. I've even taken to tacking "when you're done" onto every request, but he still immediately responds, "Can't you see I'm busy?" It also happens if I mention something that needs to be done at some point (and not necessarily by him!). For example, I said I thought the front walk would need to be salted before we left for work. Cue snippy comment about how he'll rush right out and do it in the dark.



(Nick Galifianakis/For the Washington Post)

When I explain, he seems to understand, but the next day he'll go right back to doing this. What really worries me is that his dad is like this, only much worse. He's a hothead, always angrily accusing his wife of nagging him, asking the impossible, etc. and he'll ignore everything because "I can't do 50 things at once." Is this the way my boyfriend is going to end up? Is there anything I can do?

— Bothered

Bothered: “Is this the way my boyfriend is going to end up?” Apparently he already has. “Cue snippy comment”? Life is both too short and too long for that.

“Is there anything I can do?” You can thank cohabitation for doing its job and showing you exactly what life with your boyfriend is like, and you can act on this information based on what kind of life you hope to have.

I could note the mealiness of saying “the front walk will need to be salted” instead of just (a) salting it yourself or (b) asking him to, but that would only muddy the simple clarity of what you’ve presented here:

You’re not happy. Attempts to produce happiness seem effective, but then “he’ll go right back to” unhappiness-producing behavior.

What more information do you need?

Anonymous readers’ thoughts:

●My boyfriend does this, “The kitchen needs cleaning,” etc. To me, it felt like a passive-aggressive way of asking me. To him, it meant adding it to the list of things to do. Once we sorted that out, there was a lot less misunderstanding and fighting. So now, when he notes something, I ask him how and when he sees him/me/us tackling it, and that has really helped.

●The couples who make it work listen to their partner and work to change bad habits that negatively impact the relationship. If he won’t or can’t change, then that’s the dealbreaker.

●My husband is the same way. I’ve realized it’s part of his ADD; his brain has trouble holding the idea of “right now I am chopping vegetables and when I am done I need to hand over the spoon.” Just in case that helps explain the boyfriend — although, of course, he could react more kindly.

●“Bothered” is now walking on eggshells, i.e., rewording requests to avoid snippiness. That right there is a red flag.