They climbed out of their financial difficulty and offered us cash to make up for what they did (we refused), but I cannot forgive them for all the trouble they caused us.

Our children are 4 and 6 now, and my in-laws want their Social Security numbers to start bank accounts for them. I've put my foot down since this would be asking for trouble. My husband says this is traditional for grandparents to do in his family, we are hurting their feelings, and I need to "forgive and forget."

It's true I haven't forgiven them, but that's not why I'm holding firm on this issue. My husband says we can give the information to them and monitor our kids' accounts. Why not head that problem off? Isn't giving them this info a terrible idea?

— Foot Down

Foot Down: Yes, it’s a terrible, terrible idea. Horrible.

Zillions of grands manage to be generous with their grandkids without their Social Security numbers. You open the accounts yourself and steer gifts there.

The bigger issue is that your husband is still enmeshed with parents who stole from you. There’s work to do there, which you obviously know, but it’s also fair of you to say he needs to do that work before you’ll agree to anything regarding his parents. “Hurting their feelings”? Egads. I’m sorry.

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I are always the first on the dance floor and the last ones off. One of my friends filmed a group of us, and, oh, my God, it turns out I am a TERRIBLE dancer. Not only do I have zero rhythm, apparently I have a habit of aggressively contorting my face as I sing along to the song. My husband said he thinks my dancing is "adorable" but kind of "terrifying until you get used to it," while my best friend just laughed hysterically when I asked her if I was a bad dancer.

Now I'm self-conscious, and my stuffy law firm hosts a dinner dance — should I avoid the dance floor? Try to take lessons? Threaten to dance at every firm meeting unless they make me a partner?

— Dancing

Dancing: OMG, you are awesome. I am so sorry you’re self-conscious now, and hope you can compartmentalize it away.

In the meantime: Yes, avoid the dance floor at stuffy work functions, which I’d say to anyone at a judgy workplace, even to a Fred-and-Ginger-in-one; yes, take dancing lessons (because they’re fun); and yes, give your husband a hug because he sounds awesome, too.

And please don’t stop dancing. (That was readers’ consensus as well.)

Re: Dancing: Elaine Benes, is that you? bit.ly/GoElaine

— Anonymous

Anonymous: “Sweet fancy Moses!”