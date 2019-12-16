Advice columnist

Dear Carolyn: My husband is overweight. Fine. I still find him attractive and have no issue with his weight if he's healthy.

My problem is with his attitude toward his weight. He doesn't like being heavy. Fine. He wants to lose weight. Fine. He says he needs to find ways to work out. Fine.

He says those ways NEED to include me or he won't be successful, that he won't do it. He needs someone to work out with or he won't feel inclined to do it. Can you see where this is going?

I am not overweight, though I could certainly be in better shape, so I have offered to join a gym with him. He doesn't like gyms; they're too expensive. I offer to go on walks. His knee hurts. I suggest he go for a bike ride, but there's always some reason he can't. I've tried to offer support and encouragement, but at some point he needs to take responsibility for his own weight loss.

He also has an eating issue. I don't monitor what he eats, he's a grown man, but I have noticed that food mysteriously goes missing overnight and I can only assume it has been consumed by my husband. Or we have an unseen houseguest taking care of our leftovers, snacks and cereal for us.



What can I do here? If he wants to lose weight, I support him 100 percent. If he's fine at his current weight, I support him 100 percent. It's clear, though, he's unhappy with his situation, but also doesn't want to do much about it. I'm at a loss. I've talked to him, but we end up talking in circles. It always gets put back on me, that he can't lose weight because I won't work out with him, so I don't engage when he talks about it anymore. What do I do?

— Talking in Circles

Talking in Circles: The short answer: boundaries. Your husband doesn’t have good ones and he needs them.

Yours sound healthy, which means you probably already know there’s not a lot you can do that you haven’t already tried. He is, as you said, a grown man, no matter how creative he gets in trying to shed his responsibility.

You can, of course, buy different foods when it’s your turn to shop. You can research fitness-support apps.

You can also walk and bike without him. It’s good for you anyway, but also lays the groundwork for two possible futures: the one where he finally goes with you and the one where you get used to moving independently. It’s tough stuff, but if his choices now limit his mobility later, then you may be forced to choose someday: couch-bound with him or out and active without him. You’ll be glad for any foresight.

You can also encourage him to go to therapy. The boundaries alone are worth treatment with someone reputable, but the secret eating and the mismatch of words and deeds suggest this is pain-relief behavior. If so, then “doesn’t want to do much about it” is unfair.

It’s okay to tell him his weight doesn’t worry you, his unhappiness and emotional paralysis do. Offer to make appointments. Then invite him on a walk and go regardless.