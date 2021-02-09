A few examples: My husband says he doesn't like karaoke and son-in-law says, "Who invited you." Told my cross-necklace-wearing sister, "The thing around your neck offends me." Makes fun of another relative's French accent. At a recent family dinner, we were tormented for six hours. My husband wanted to punch him. I couldn't wait until he left.

Three years ago my husband and I had private talks with our daughter and gave her a book on verbal abuse. She says she is not verbally abused. This is the way his family is. She told us to tell him to stick it.

AD

AD

I don't think we should have to, and if he wants to come over, then he needs to behave himself.

So now we are getting ready to talk to her again. How we should handle this?

— J.

J.: Tell him to stick it. In your own polite words, of course.

And throw in where, when, how often, and how colorfully you’d like him to do it. Please?

You are right, absolutely, that you “shouldn’t” have to do this, that he “needs to” behave.

But we don’t live in a “should” world. It’s as-is. The reality in which you exist includes an aggressive blowhard for a son-in-law, an enabler in your daughter, an admirable family ethic of reticence and decorum, and a standing invitation from your daughter to swing through whatever her husband tees up (please).

AD

Maybe your daughter knows you’ll never do it; her husband is on to you for sure. He knows you won’t tell anyone to stick anything, so he gleefully offends, unchecked.

AD

It’s time to accept that his choosing to behave is not among your reality-based choices. Nor is your daughter’s stepping up to demand that he behave, nor is her grasping, apparently, that a boor’s companionship is optional. Your experiences have confirmed this.

Instead, you can: Ask him to behave; insist that he behave; show him the door when he doesn’t behave; and warn your daughter of this plan ahead of time so she knows it’s coming.

Or, even better — not to mention easier — you can just listen to your daughter. She came from you and knows him; she might just know better how to handle him than you do. Or she might not be ready to see him for who he is, but still have the presence of mind to advise you to stand up to him, in the moment, as politely as you must, to his face. There are politic ways to do this. You’re not limited to “get steamrolled” or “stoop to his level”; the assertive side has angels on it, too.

Certainly after taking it taking it taking it all these years, you must feel some temptation, some pull, some promise of long-delayed gratification, in the prospect of dishing it out? In your own polite words, of course.