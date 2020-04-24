— Ranting

Ranting: Some treat sleepovers as a chance for kids to push limits in a contained, low-risk setting, which has its advantages. As long as the kids’ safety is paramount and the parents are transparent about what they permit, I think it’s okay for different families to have different hosting styles. [When the covid-19 crisis passes, of course. — CH]

Readers’ reminiscences:

●At my best friend's house, we would stay up sometimes until 4 a.m. Those are still some of my fondest memories of my childhood. Lighten up and relinquish the bedtime control every now and then!

●Some of my fondest childhood memories involve sleepovers with late nights of Star Wars watching or Nintendo 64 playing, accompanied by mounds of M&Ms or gummy bears. And I am now a functional adult. It's a special occasion, let the kids enjoy themselves.

●I'm of two minds. I also have great memories of staying up way too late with friends when I was a kid. I'm guardian to my granddaughter who is a MONSTER if she is sleep-deprived. I agree to sleepovers only if the following day is free and clear and she promises to take at least one very long nap.

●I think it is worth something for kids to realize that staying up all night, while it sounds fun, sucks the next day. My daughter still talks about the time she and her BFF stayed up watching YouTube until the wee hours and "we won't do that again."

●From bedtime to knives. That escalated quickly.

Kids these days.

Dear Carolyn: Thank you for saying this: "What matters is how you feel about [a gift], of course, and that's why gift questions matter. They're a piece of a larger sense of feeling loved and understood." That also applies when someone says they do not want to make a big deal about birthdays. If someone you care about wants a birthday (or whatever) bash or loves breakfast in bed, or needs a mushy card, then you honor that. If, on the other hand, someone really doesn't groove on any of that, and says so, believe them. Please. Otherwise, you are just imposing what you think they should want, not conveying that you love them as they are. Said another way, you are being selfish.

— Thank You

Thank You: It could be selfish, but that seems too conscious to me — maybe self-centered or self-absorbed? As in, a person is aware of their own preferences, but hasn’t progressed emotionally to the point of understanding others might think or feel differently. “Immaturity” works, too. Some people who make big birthday fusses that their honorees don’t want can truly believe they’re doing something generous.