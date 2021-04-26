And I could argue that correcting the record about your father fits into a larger, culturally sensible reckoning with the idea of airbrushing our “heroes.” It’s one thing to look the other way at routine human frailty — that’s fair, if needless and simplistic. But hiding monsters is toxic. Who else, we should ask, was on the wrong end of your father’s actions? Who else is suffering silently as you are through the hosannas of the misinformed?