Carolyn Hax started her advice column in 1997 after five years as a copy editor and news editor in Style and none as a therapist. For more than 20 years she has answered thousands of reader questions about everyday life — friendships, dating, parenting, in-laws, siblings, exes, dogs.

The Post is publishing collections of Carolyn’s columns that address different sides of familiar issues. Below are excerpts from and links to Carolyn’s columns about one topic destined to bring families together or break them apart: weddings.

Do: Keep the flaky groomsman in the wedding party (but let go of your expectations)

An engaged person wrote to Carolyn in 2019 about a wild-card groomsman-to-be, “Bob,” who had said that he would have to miss the rehearsal dinner and would join the festivities on the wedding day. The couple were concerned that Bob, who had a history of being late, would just show up in the middle of their ceremony. The writer asked Carolyn whether they should rescind his invitation to be a groomsman.

Here’s what Carolyn said:

If you really want “no Bob drama,” then don’t do anything. Demotions invite drama, no? All those pronouncements and assumptions and feelings.

You say Bob walked in once “halfway through the service.” Okay. That would be really dramatic — if anyone reacted to it. If you all just ignored him and carried on with the service, then it would be good for little more than a few “Wha?” moments in the pews. And some stories later.

The rehearsal dinner no-show is even easier. You have the dinner. Bob misses it. You don’t wonder where Bob is because this is what Bob does.

This is possible because a groomsman has no critical responsibilities. (Not unless you assign them, which you won’t, because duh.) You will be just as married whether he shows up, doesn’t show up, shows up mid-vows.

You obviously care enough about Bob to include him. So, assume Bob will be Bob, and cross it off your fret list.

Read the full question and response here.

Don't: Plan a 'simple wedding' by just ignoring all the vital details

A 2019 letter writer wanted a “small, backyard wedding” in the grandmother’s backyard. The writer’s sister and mother were concerned that the bride wasn’t thinking through all the logistics required to pull this off: parking, bathrooms, a tent for bad weather and more. The writer asked Carolyn for ways to tell the family to back off.

Here’s what Carolyn said:

You can’t, or shouldn’t, because they’re absolutely right. The “simple backyard wedding” you have imagined is imaginary. People do need to park, sit, go to the bathroom, stay out of any rain that decides to fall. Neighbors do need to be notified.

And 75 people will trash the lawn, which will need to be repaired, unless you’re okay with running a human stampede through your grammy’s yard and just leaving it as they leave it.

And people at backyard weddings always end up in the house. Even if you provide port-o-potties, as you have to for 75, a bunch of people will say “yuck” and use the house bathrooms. People will use bedrooms to change or living spaces to have private conversations or they’ll come in to nap or nurse babies or whatever. Forget the propriety of any of it — it’s just a given that it might. And your not wanting it to be so is not a plan to prevent it.

So, if you’re going to use this home and its yard, then you need to embrace the full responsibility of it — yard work before, professional yard work after, potties, parking, permits and permission, tent, food service and trash management, thorough housecleaning before, professional housecleaning after. Or, you cut the guest list to 30ish. Or you move to a park or other venue with built-in shelters, parking and sanitary facilities.

What you don’t do is dump the hard work on others and/or disbelieve what you don’t want to hear, especially when the recipient of your dumping is an older woman who apparently isn’t well, and the people you disbelieve are the ones trying to protect Grandma and save you from yourself.

Read the full question and response here.

Do: Share your spouse with their family

A 2016 chat reader didn’t want to get married in front of the groom’s family — just a ceremony between the couple and the officiant. The reader asked Carolyn for a way to explain this to the mother-in-law without “making her feel like I’m giving the whole family the middle finger.”

Here’s what Carolyn said:

Well, you kind of are. What does your fiance think about cutting out all guests? Does he want this, or is he agreeing to it to appease you? Why are you the one explaining it to his mom?

And have you talked about the role your families will play in your shared lives ever after?

Eloping doesn’t faze me; I think it’s natural to say, “Ugh, let’s just go make this official.” But complaining that “I don’t get to spend the whole day with my fiance” has a whiff of possessiveness that stops me.

If that’s how you see your marriage playing out — just you two, locked arms, no one else — then I beg you to make sure this is what he wants, too. And that it’s healthy for you both.

Also imagine being a parent yourself someday, one your future son-/daughter-in-law doesn’t want around.

If your fiance wants distance from his family, then that’s his prerogative. But if you’re the origin of this approach, please keep in mind that sharing him with the people he loves is one way for you to show your love for him.

Read the full question and response here.

Don't: Let others pick your wedding dress for you

A reader wrote to Carolyn in 2019, not having bought a wedding dress yet. The reader was worried about crushing Mom’s “wedding dress” dreams. The reader wanted a “colorful dress at the local thrift store,” but the mom envisioned “a beautiful white gown.”

The question to Carolyn: Is there a compromise between the two?

Here’s what Carolyn said:

Your birth did not start the clock on obligations to fulfill your mother’s dreams. You didn’t choose to be had.

She is entitled to her dreams, sure, but not to have others fulfill these dreams for her. That’s just not how it works: She doesn’t get a say in what you wear or how you live.

She does what she does, you do what you do, others do what they do, and we all work really hard to make the best of what we control and to love our people for who they are and how they’ve shaped us.

That reads like brochure copy for an all-inclusive resort called Haxland. Thirty-five craft IPAs, bottomless bowls of dark-chocolate almonds and free “Live and let live” T-shirts.

Anyway.

Here’s what you can offer Mom: “I’d love for you to help me shop for a dress. One condition: no fancy white dress. I plan to wear something colorful and fun, maybe even from a thrift shop. If you object, then I’ll find something else we can do together.”

This assumes, of course, your mother has even a sliver of rationality for you to build on. If not — in general or just on this issue — then assure her you love her and want to include her, but the big dress isn’t happening and you hope it won’t become a problem — and then don’t discuss it again. Ever.

Let’s spend a moment on “remind us of it for years”: Is there any more efficient way to destroy relationships? To single out something entirely not your business, and minor at that, then harp on it for the rest of everyone’s lives?

If she does try to make you pay eternally for! a! dress!, then clearly stating your limits gives her a chance to save herself: “This is costing us dearly, Mom, in our feelings of closeness to you. Do you want to continue that over clothing, or would you rather drop it right now?”

Congratulations, enjoy that vintage dress.

Read the full question and response here.

