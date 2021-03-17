Arrange on a large plate or lazy Susan. Take a picture of the charcuterie board before people descend upon it!

Dear Readers: Spring cleaning is in full swing. Closet cleaning? Here are some items to NOT donate to charity:

● Dirty, stained, ripped, moldy, foul-smelling clothes and shoes.

● Dirty, stained, chipped, cracked kitchen dishes and service items.

● Furniture that is beyond reupholstering, be it damaged or worn, covered in pet hair, etc.

● Electronics older than five years.

● Toys with broken and/or missing components.

● Out-of-season clothes and household items.

Call the donation center if you have questions about what you can and cannot donate.

Dear Heloise: It's wedding season! Did you know? You can invite the president and first lady of the United States to your ceremony!

It's doubtful they will be able to attend — ha-ha — but they will send a lovely letter of congratulations. Send a wedding invitation to the president and first lady:

The Honorable Joseph R. Biden and Dr. Jill Biden

The White House

Greetings Office

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, D.C. 20500

Allow a couple of months to receive your letter of congratulations.

— Mary R. in Texas

Dear Readers: A ripped, torn or dirty mask will not provide an acceptable level of protection against the coronavirus. Throw it out and get a new one.

P.S. Cut the elastic bands on the mask before disposing of it so the bands can’t get wrapped around anything or anybody, such as wildlife.

Dear Readers: With our masks on, we may be playing up our eye makeup. Here are some hints on eyeliner: No heavy dark colors and don’t encircle your whole eye because it can make your eyes look smaller. Too much eyeliner can sink into lines and wrinkles, where it can smudge and run.

A small amount smudged gently on the outer corners of the eye looks nice and enlarges the eye.

Dear Heloise: Any hints on how to clean hairbrushes?

— Angie W. in Alabama

Angie W. in Alabama: First, remove excess hair. Fill the sink with hot water and shampoo. Soak brushes for 15 to 30 minutes. Rinse under cold water, and air-dry on a towel.

Dear Heloise: With all the hand-washing and hand sanitizer, my nails are in bad shape. Any hints for this?

— Mary Ellen R. in New Jersey

Mary Ellen R. in New Jersey: Use a cuticle oil immediately after washing hands, and rub in petroleum jelly around cuticles at night. Include milk (if you can have it), sweet potatoes and broccoli in your diet.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.