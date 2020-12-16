Complete the “tree” with a star on top, ornaments that can easily hook onto the garland and even lights!

It’s perfect for a child’s room, apartment or a senior with limited space. With the damage-free picture hooks, disassembly will be a breeze.

Dear Heloise: I hear the term "spoiler alert" quite a bit. What does it mean?

— Grandma Mary in Florida

Grandma Mary in Florida: Ever write somebody about a great film or play you saw or a book you’ve read? Before you tell about a plot twist, the downfall of a character or the outcome of the story, you might alert your audience: “Spoiler alert!”

You’re warning the person that you might be about to reveal information critical to the plot or the outcome of the story, so if they don’t want to know, they should stop reading right away!

Dear Heloise: My bank just posted on its website a reminder: They will never text me or call me asking for personal information to "reactivate" my account or frozen debit card.

They remind their customers that if it sounds suspicious, it probably is.

— Ken R. in Texas

Dear Readers: A refresher on holiday behaviors, from a firefighter in St. Louis, first printed last year:

● Never burn wrapping paper in the fireplace. It burns quickly and can give off dangerous fumes due to chemicals used in manufacturing.

● Ribbon is an extreme choking hazard. Keep away from pets and small children to avoid a trip to the ER or the emergency veterinarian.

● Finally, and this should be obvious, but DO NOT use real candles on the Christmas tree, and don’t leave candles burning unattended.

Dear Heloise: To remove the skin from garlic, I put several cloves in a cocktail shaker and give it a quick shake. The skins separate easily.

— Wren B. in Calif.

Dear Heloise: I'm cleaning more nowadays, and I pay particular attention to light switches and doorknobs. These get extra wipes with the disinfecting wipes.

— Joseph T. in Conn.

Dear Heloise: Enjoyed your moving tips this week. I would add:

● The IRS requires that taxpayers notify them of a change of address. You should file Form 8822. Many state tax authorities have a similar requirement.

● If you have a professional license to practice your profession, you will be required to notify the applicable state agency.

● When you get your new driver's license at your new home, be sure to also change your voter registration.

— Bob in North Carolina

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.