Dear Heloise: My husband wants to go on a cruise ship next year, but it sounds boring to me. What do people do on a ship besides eat and stare at the water?

Kelsey H., Scottsbluff, Neb.

Kelsey H.: There’s usually a lot to entertain you on a cruise. You’ll dock at various ports with enough time to explore and maybe taste the local food. You can get a massage, pedicure and manicure; go for a swim, if they have a pool; or go dancing with your husband. Many cruise lines have art galleries or offer seminars and fun classes. Consult with a travel agent who can explain the options available on each cruise line.

Dear Heloise: As a professional pet sitter, I have some advice for people who are leaving for a few (or several) days. Your pets will be okay if you remember the following common-sense things to do:

● If your pet is on medication, write out when and how the medication is to be taken. Make sure there is enough for the whole time you're gone.

● Write out instructions on when to walk a dog or whether your cat is allowed outside. We'll need a summary of your pet's schedule, likes and dislikes, favorite toys and foods it cannot have. Make absolutely sure you have more than enough food and cat litter on hand.

● Leave all emergency telephone numbers taped to the front of your refrigerator. This includes your veterinarian's contact info and how to contact you should there be a need to get hold of you.

● NEVER lock a pet in a garage, house or yard and think that by pouring some food in a bowl it's enough and you don't need to do anything else. When you return from your trip, you could be facing a charge of animal abuse. Several states now require animal abusers to register and pay a stiff fine.

● Ensure that your dog, cat or other animals have up-to-date vaccinations.

Mandy in Texas

Dear Heloise: I lost 80 pounds and would like to donate my former wardrobe to someone who could use these expensive items. Do you have a recommendation?

Lacy T., Hazlehurst, Miss.

Lacy T.: The list is endless: A battered women’s shelter, Salvation Army and Goodwill, to name a few. You might also call a local church and ask for recommendations.

Dear Heloise: Where can I find a handyman who won't cheat me? I've had bad experiences in the past.

Bella A., Yakima, Wash.

Bella A.: Look online, or ask your friends. You also can check with real estate agents, as they usually know lots of men and women who can do anything, and often for a reduced fee.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.