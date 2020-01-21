Dear Heloise: Thank you for alerting pet owners that male deer can be aggressive and violent with household pets during the rutting season. I have lived with deer in our neighborhood in San Antonio for almost 40 years.

We have always given them a wide berth and enjoyed seeing them from a distance until the past few years. As their habitat has been overtaken by development, they can be found in our backyard almost any time of the day or night.

We have at least an acre of land, but even in the presence of our dogs in a fenced part of our yard, the deer come surprisingly close. Some of our newer neighbors began feeding the deer daily, so their numbers have greatly increased.

People who feed them are creating a baby boom of deer that cannot be supported in an urban area.

Linda L., via email

Dear Heloise: A dish-drying mat makes a good fit and a comfy pad to line kitty's crate when traveling in the car. It is washable and dries quickly. On vacation with kitty, if another mat is needed, one can usually be found inexpensively at any "dollar store."

Adele M., Derry, N.H.



Dear Readers: Meet Millie. Lulu B. rescued this three-pound Chihuahua six years ago from the oil fields, and Millie is so happy to celebrate Christmas with her family.

To see Millie and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." Do you have a funny and furry friend?

Dear Heloise: Your advice about growing cactuses reminded me of a gardening column that I read many years ago.

A reader asked how often to water her cactus garden, and the reply was to watch the weather in Phoenix: If it rains in Phoenix, water your cactus.

Rich F., Custer, S.D.

Dear Heloise: My husband only wears black socks, while I wear both white and black ones. We use different-looking mesh laundry bags for the blacks and another for my whites.

It takes no time to stuff them in — just remember to zip them up before you do the wash. I also wash my bras in one, and put any items I don't want to get twisted in a large one.

Lee, via email

Dear Heloise: Dentists want us to brush our teeth for two minutes each time we brush. I keep small digital timers in my bathrooms to time my teeth brushing.

Mary C., via email

Photo caption: Meet Millie. Lulu B. rescued this 3-pound Chihuahua six years ago from the oil fields, and Millie is so happy to celebrate Christmas with her family.

