Dear Heloise: Struggling with clean pillowcases has always left me frustrated. Trying to get the corners exact is exhausting. Try this: When removing a used pillowcase, just unfold it, making it inside out. Leave it this way when you launder and dry it. When putting it back on the pillow, do the reverse. Take the short seam of the case and align it with short seam on the pillow. Then unfold or fold it over the pillow. Those far angles will be in place without a struggle.