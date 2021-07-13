— Henry D., Bradford, Pa.
Dear Heloise: Some days I believe I live in the snail capital of America! A neighbor gave me a hint that has been very useful. I take an old pie plate and bury it in the ground, up to the rim. Then I pour beer into the pie plate. Since the rim is level with the ground it's easy for snails to crawl in and they die. I had seven dead snails in a pie plate this morning, so I know it works.
— Cassie V, San Antonio
Dear Heloise: We bought our home in January and had no idea pill bugs were so abundant! Our next-door neighbors told us to mix up a concoction of 4 cups of water, 5 tablespoons of dishwashing soap and half a can of beer and put it in a spray bottle or a sprayer attached to our hose and start spraying places where we found pill bugs. Sure enough, it worked. I think we killed a few slugs while we were at it.
— Mike and Lori N., Helotes, Tex.
Dear Heloise: How many times have we been putting fitted sheets on the bed and don't know which end goes at the top or bottom. I decided to mark an "X" in a marker at the top, and now I just have to look for the mark.
— Rita H., Leavittsburg, Ohio
Rita H.: The care label on all sheets usually goes at the bottom. So now you won’t have to mark your bottom sheets anymore.
Dear Heloise: Over the coming summer months, people like to have outdoor parties, barbecues, a day at the beach or the park, and with that comes alcohol consumption. Please warn your readers that "buzz driving," with even a small amount of alcohol in your system, can get you a DUI. Please drink wisely, and if you are drinking, appoint a driver who is not consuming alcohol. Your life may depend on it.
— A.J., Denver
