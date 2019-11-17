Dear Heloise: I've been getting a lot of 2020 wall calendars from nonprofits that I can't use. It seems a shame to throw them out — I'd rather give them away. Do you know who could use them?

Carol B., Westminster, Calif.

Carol B.: Yes, ’tis the season for calendars, and many of the pictures are so beautiful. How about schools, youth and church groups, day-care centers or senior centers? The card stock is wonderful quality, and these groups can make puzzles, flashcards, bookmarks, etc., from the calendars, and even frame the pretty pictures. The number part of the calendar can be used to teach the holidays, counting, spelling, etc.

Dear Readers: Ever purchase an electronics item online, then have an issue with it? Most of us have. Read the warranty card that is included with the item. It will, more often than not, refer you to the company website to download and read the instruction manual, operating manual and troubleshooting tips, which should help.

Most companies have these online nowadays to save paper. If you need a hard copy, call the company. The number should be printed on the warranty card.

Dear Heloise: If you have a garage door that has windows, you can buy a frosted film at your home-improvement store and cover the windows from the inside for security.

Nancy P. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: I use shinguards so rocks don't hit me when I'm using the string trimmer on weeds and grass. Secondly, I have moved my son twice, and I use plastic totes instead of moving boxes. After the move, they can be used for storage in his house. Finally, I use an air compressor to clean out my vacuum filter.

Also, do you publish the hints somewhere on the Internet?

Brenda, via email

Brenda: Thanks for your email and great hints. Check out Heloise.com for lots of my tried-and-true hints.

Dear Heloise: I have a problem with a couple of my friends. They mean well, but they have caused a dilemma for me.

On occasion, I need to obtain a service from one of them, not knowing where else to go. They comply with what I need, and I thank them profusely, then I ask them for their bill.

They say, "Oh, no, for friends and family, I don't charge." That's nice, but it puts me on the spot. Please advise these good Samaritans that "Business is business." I want to pay my due.

An Upset Lady in Orlando

An Upset Lady in Orlando: Yes, this can be an awkward situation. If they still insist on no payment, suggest they donate the money to charity.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.