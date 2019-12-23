Dear Heloise: With a new year comes the desire to clean out my pantry in the kitchen. It's a great time to get rid of those foods that are out of date or those that have been invaded by insects, usually weevils. I use a cup of bleach to a gallon of water to wash down the shelves, then I dry them and return the food to the pantry. Everything is organized and clean for the new year.

Mazie J., Klamath Falls, Ore.

Mazie J.: That’s a great idea! To all my readers, I wish for you a happy and healthy 2020!

Dear Heloise: After years of having my brown sugar turn into cement once it was opened, I found a solution. I sealed it in a vacuum sealer, and voilà! Even after a month or two, it is still soft. I thought others might find this helpful.

Pat C., Bessemer, Ala.

Dear Heloise: Please reprint your Cherry Surprise recipe. I haven't made it in a long time and have forgotten how, but it was the special request of my son who is coming home on leave from the military.

Carrie in Mississippi

Carrie in Mississippi: Anything for our men and women in uniform!

You’ll need to cream together 2 sticks butter or margarine and 2 cups sugar. Beat 3 eggs and add into the butter/sugar mixture. Mix in 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2 teaspoons almond extract and 1 pint sour cream. Then add 3 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda and ½ teaspoon salt; mix to blend. Last, stir in 1 cup chopped maraschino cherries and 1 ½ cups chopped nuts. Bake in a greased and floured tube pan at 325 F for about 1 to 1 ½ hours. When the cake has cooled, sprinkle on powdered sugar.

FYI: When using powdered cake mix, put the water in the bowl first, then the dry mix. This helps prevent powder pockets at the bottom of the bowl.

Dear Heloise: I always had a problem when I cleaned peppers. I never could get all the seeds out. I seemed to work forever to get them all out, but always had a lot left.

I don't know how I found this out, but now I use a grapefruit spoon, and it works like a charm. Just scrape the inside of the pepper, and out they come.

Big D. in Ohio

Dear Readers: Here are a few handy hints:

* Microwave a lemon for 12-14 seconds and you’ll increase the juice it produces.

* Use latex gloves to open stubborn jar lids.

* Instead of using toothpicks for closing up stuffed pork chops or chicken breasts, try raw spaghetti. It’s edible!

