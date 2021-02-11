Of course, saving a penny is saving a penny, so our brain reads .99 as a “sale” price. Thanks for your email!

Dear Heloise: If there's one piece of advice I could give others who work from home on their computers, it would be this: Don't leave open a bunch of tabs on your browser.

Sure, you want to be able to refer back to subjects online, but so many open tabs is clutter. Use the tab and then close it. It works great for me and saves time and effort.

— Brandon B. in Texas

Dear Readers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.gov) has come out with a list of the public places you are most likely to contract the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19, and here they are:

● Bars, cafes and restaurants, especially if you are drinking alcohol and your inhibitions are lowered. For food, opt for either takeout or delivery.

● Hotels.

● Churches and other places of worship; look for online services.

Continue to practice all the steps the CDC has recommended: Lots of handwashing, mask-wearing, staying home if you feel sick, and social distancing (keeping at least six feet between you and everyone else).

P.S. If you’ve received the vaccine, some side effects are normal, such as fever and fatigue. These are signs your body is building up a defense against the coronavirus; these side effects should dissipate in a few days.

Dear Heloise: I read one reader's hints about parking when you're alone, especially at night. I always try to park in a "through-and-through" space or back into a spot so I can pull straight out quickly.

— Fran in Baltimore

Fran in Baltimore: Backing in does save time when you are leaving.

Dear Heloise: I reuse the small plastic mustard container from Chinese food takeout to use as a coin dish for our postal worker when I don't have a stamp to put on my outgoing mail. It's easy to retrieve.

He or she doesn't have to worry about lost or dropped coins when collected. Then they throw the dish back into the mailbox for another time.

The letter carrier loves it! He thought it was a great idea. Makes it faster and easier especially in the cold winter months here in Maine.

— Brenda and Greg

Dear Heloise: If I have the right-size box (or envelope) I need to mail my item but it is covered with labels, writing, etc., I disassemble it and reglue it back together inside out! It's good for the planet and easy!

— Susan C., via email

Heloise's column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice.